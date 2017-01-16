Helms column: Brace for what? Hey, hey hold the bus please

I would like to see the new movie “Hidden Figures,” which details the invaluable contribution of three brilliant African-American women mathematicians at NASA–Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson.

It’s the little known story of how their mathematical expertise was part of the brain trust behind one of the greatest operations in history, the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

On February 20, 1962 astronaut Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth in his Mercury capsule, Friendship 7.

Glenn’s three orbits around the earth was a stunning NASA achievement that restored the nation’s confidence and turned around the Space Race with Russia.

These ladies’ specialized in calculating launch trajectories and timing. Glenn refused to fly on his historic mission until the computer’s numbers for the mission were verified by Katherine Johnson’s hand calculations.

Their expertise even included the use of pencils and chalk.

Obviously the ladies’ expertise with figures was not utilized in the years later cost of NASA’s $600 toilet seats and $9,000 hammers.

It’s too bad Johnson and Glenn weren’t fellow passengers on a recent airplane flight my daughter was taking from Nashville to Tupelo.

She could have used some reassurance about nine minutes into the flight when the pilot suddenly said they had to turn back to Nashville.

There was no explanation given to the six passengers on board, but the plane was making an unusual noise.

Let me remind you that I have never flown in an airplane and there are numerous reasons for that.

For example, the plane returned safely to Nashville and the pilot and co-pilot told everybody to sit tight while they got off, checked the plane and received further instructions about possible clearance for a second takeoff.

Do you remember in the first grade when the teacher told you to circle everything that was wrong in a paragraph?

Ok students, circle that part about the “pilot and co-pilot getting off the plane while we sit tight.”

I don’t know how big the doorway is on a plane, but I’m pretty sure it’s not wide enough for me, the pilot and co-pilot, let alone eight of us at one time.

“Excuse me captain, we stopped praying long enough to vote and we’re all getting off!”

“Secondly, we’ve all signed a petition wondering why oxygen masks and life jackets didn’t drop down from the ceiling.”

“Thirdly, why hasn’t a stewardess deployed the emergency exit chutes?”

“Fourth, this sweet lady here who gave me CPR had a very good question, where are the parachutes?”

“Fifth, I want to know who hollered out ‘we’re going in the Hudson.’ It’s bad enough being scared to death, but then I was confused too, thinking I’m gonna die and I’m on the wrong plane!”

“Sixth, this nice gentleman here, who so graciously has offered me a change of trousers, also had a good question. Where is the black box?”

“Seventh, if there is an on board voice recorder, some of us may have said some things that we don’t want showing up on Nightly News. What you scream on a plane, stays on a plane, right?”

“Eighth, this plane ain’t going on a second takeoff today. You’re going to need some gloves, a roll of paper towels and a tub of Lysol wipes. Even ServePro can’t make this like it never even happened.”

“And whose carry-on bag is this. I may have used it as an air-sick bag.”

“No seriously, take my ticket voucher. I promise, I’m not gonna use it.”

“Hey, anybody know if they sell “Brace for Impact” t-shirts in the terminal?”

“I know they got one that says, ‘Do the Math, it’s Safer to Fly.”

“Here’s one, ‘God Speed John Glenn. But I’m taking the bus’.”