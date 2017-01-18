10 threes key Pontotoc win over Shannon

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warrior offense was able to pick up steam last Tuesday, as the Warriors defeated division 1-4A foe Shannon 60-54 at home in a tight, hard-fought contest. The momentum carried over to two more wins in a 3-0 week for the Warriors. Clinging to a one-point lead with under a minute to play, Jerrick Ray, playing under the weather, knocked down a huge 3-pointer that gave PHS a two-possession advantage with just under a minute left and ultimately helped seal the victory. An alley-op pass for a touch layup from Isaiah Miller to Ty Jones gave the Warriors the final 6-point margin with 28 ticks left.

“That was a big shot (from Ray). It certainly helped seal it,” said head coach Chris Vandiver. “He is one of our better shooters, and we are going to need him to shoot it well going forward.”

Pontotoc finished the game with 10 threes, including six of Miller, who finished with 18 points. They also limited Red Raider guard C.J. Brim, who came in averaging 25.3 points a game, to 14.

“It was the best shooting night I’ve seen us have,” said Vandiver. “Isaiah shot it really well. Considering Jerrick (Ray) was a little under the weather and Ty (Jones) wasn’t scoring early like he is capable of, I thought he really carried us offensively. Defensively I thought we did a pretty decent job of guarding them. They are really difficult to guard, because they are so talented offensively. We are pleased with the result for sure.”

Miller drained four of his six treys in the 1st quarter, which ended with the two squads tied it 16. The first half had four ties and six lead changes overall, with the Warriors leading 31-26 at the break after ending the 2nd period on a 8-2 run that included two buckets each from Ty Jones and John Fleming. PHS was able to keep a small but persistent lead throughout the 3rd, increasing it as much as seven. Miller, Jones and Jacob Ginn all hit big threes, while the Warriors got a pair of baskets in the paint from John Fleming and jumpers from Jones and Ray.

Holding a five-point, 49-44, leading heading into the 4th, Shannon scored eight of the first 10 points of the final period to pull ahead 52-51 with 4:45 to go. Jones hit another three to put the Warriors back on top by a score of 54-52, but the Red Raiders tied the game with just over two minutes to play on a putback from Pain Latham. Jones drove to the hoop and drew a foul, converting one of two from the charity stripe to give Pontotoc the one-point edge that held until Ray’s timely three with 49.2 seconds remaining.

Jones finished with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Warriors. In addition to his 18 points, Miller also dished out four assists. Fleming recorded 12 points and 7 boards. The Warriors went on to defeat Itawamba AHS 65-48 on Friday, with Jones putting up 33 points. They then topped Bruce 63-39 at home on Saturday. Jones scored 24 against the Trojans, while Miller had a 21-point game.