Four more qualify in municipal races

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

Four more candidates qualified last week for the 2017 municipal elections in Pontotoc County.

In Pontotoc’s Ward Three, incumbent alderman D.R. Simmons (D) and challenger Joe DiDonna (D) qualified as candidates, while in Ward One incumbent Lena Chewe (D) has also qualified.

In Sherman, Carlton Beasley (I) has qualified for the mayor’s race.

Locally, city elections will be held in Pontotoc, Algoma, Ecru, Sherman, Thaxton and Toccopola.

Candidates for mayor and alderman may file qualifying papers in the municipal clerk’s office at their respective city hall.

Candidates who have officially qualified as of last Friday include:

Pontotoc

-Mayor’s race: Incumbent Jeff Stafford (D); Bob Peeples (D);

-Aderman-at-large: incumbent David White (D);

-Ward Four: incumbent Rayburn Mapp (R);

-Ward Three: incumbent D.R. Simmons (D); Joe DiDonna (D);

-Ward One: incumbent Lena Chewe (D);

Sherman

-Mayor’s race: Carlton Beasley (I);

-Aldermen who have qualified include incumbents Wayne Bullock, Martha Swindle, Mike Swords and Randy Bolen; two others qualifying include Stephen Coleman and Keith Rogers. All of these are independent candidates.

Ecru

-Only incumbent independent candidate Jeff Smith has qualified.

Algoma, Thaxton and Toccopola

-No candidates qualified as of yet.

Friday, March 3, is the qualifying deadline for party primary and independent candidates for municipal office.

Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, May 2.

Where needed, primary runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, May 16.

The municipal general election will be held on Tuesday, June 6.