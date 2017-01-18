South soccer teams edge North in tight battles

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

SPRINGVILLE- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars rallied with a flurry of offense late in the second half to beat rival North Pontotoc 5-2 on Friday night, picking up a key division win. The South boys completed the sweep with a 2-1 win. The Lady Vikings led 1-0 at halftime behind a netter from Christian Thomas in the 30th minute, and they added a second goal early in the 2nd half on a penalty kick from Brianna Mathis in the 42nd minute. South then reeled off all five goals in the final 15 minutes. Two penalty kick goals from Kelli Carter and Rayna Russell allowed South to tie things up in the 67th minute, and Lana Holley scored to put the Lady Cougars over the top in the 74th minute. Fatima Rangel then found the back of net with an assist from Russell, and Judith Mills finished out the scoring.

“North Pontotoc came out on fire and whooped us off the field in the first half,” said South head coach Horace Kitchens. “They are a well-coached team. They have developed into a really good team, and they looked good tonight. About the last 20 minutes of the game we started to open it up some.”

“We are the type of team that is a completely different team once we score.”

“We got a little tired at the end, but South is a good team and there is a reason they have been to the state championship the last four years,” said North coach Joe Hunsucker. “After they scored their third goal we changed our formation, and they countered and were able to score a couple more. I am proud of we played.”

Earlier in the week the Lady Cougars beat Winona 11-0 and the Lady Vikings beat Tupelo Christian Prep 5-3. The Lady Vikings went on defeat Itawamba 6-2 on Saturday before falling to Pontotoc 5-0 that night, while the Lady Cougars beat South Panola 6-0 on Saturday and Winona 10-0 on Monday before press time. South now holds a 12-1 overall record, with a 4-0 division mark. North Pontotoc sits at 3-1 in division play.

South Pontotoc 2 North Pontotoc (B) 1

The Cougars won a hard fought contest, with Armando Rangel breaking a 1-1 tie with a decisive goal in the 50th minute. The South defense was able to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard the final 30 minutes to preserve the victory.

Hayden Franklin put the Cougars up 1-0 at halftime by scoring in the 18th minute, but Carlos Tovar nodded things up at 1 with a goal in the 42nd minute early in the second half. South’s Rangel put over the Cougars up for good eight minutes later. The victory came despite a shorthanded South squad only having four reserve players on hand.

“The guys played tremendous. You can’t ask for anything more than 11 guys on the field giving it their all,” said coach Chance Kitchens. “ “We hustled the entire 80 minutes. After North came back and tied the game we were able to keep our composure and get another goal. That lifted us up, and we were able to hold them off.

“That win gives us some momentum going into the rest of division play.”

The Cougars (9-5-1) beat Winona 4-0 on Tuesday, and also defeated Senatobia in overtime and South Panola 2-0 on Saturday, and Winona 6-0 on Monday (January 17). The Vikings had picked up up a win over TCPS 7-3 on Tuesday, and they later fell to Itawamba 8-3 and Pontotoc 3-0 on Saturday.