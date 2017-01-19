Hot shooting Vikings overwhelm Bears

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

ECRU- The North Pontotoc Vikings opened Saturday’s slate of boys hoops games at the Viking Classic with a resounding 67-29 blowout defeat over Alcorn Central. The win marked the second consecutive 35-plus point victory, as the Vikings dropped Falkner 77-23 the previous night.

North stormed out of the gates with a dominating 1st that set the tone for the game. Clark Mills drilled four 3-pointers in the period, while Vikings also got a pair of two-point baskets from C.J. Thornton, Canaan Lockridge and Xaveion Mabry in outscoring the Bears 24-2. The narrative continued throughout the remainder of the 1st half. Jermey Bradley had a big 2nd period with five baskets, including a pair of shots from downtown. Lockridge and Mabry also found the bottom of the hoop for the Vikings, who led 42-10 at the half.

North continued to roll in the 3rd quarter, scoring the half’s first 14 points. Thornton scored on a putback and hit a free throw before Mills buried a three. Zay Cullens drove for a layup after an Alcorn Central turnover, followed by another driving layup off of a no-look pass from Mabry. Mabry drove for a finger roll, followed by a Jake Reeder pass to Montell Berry for an easy two. North led 57-16 after three quarters and led by as many as 45 points in the 4th.

Mills led the Vikings with 15, all from behind the 3-point arc. Bradley also finished with 12 and Thornton 10.

“We are playing well right now,” said North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman. “We are finally coming into who we are as a team. Everybody is playing their roles great, and we are shooting the ball better than we have all year. We have scored nearly 50 points in the first half of the past two games. Offensively our shooting percentage has gone way up.” T

he Vikings fell to Oxford and standout Jarkel Joiner 86-60 on Tuesday before the lopsided wins on Friday and Saturday nights. The Lady Vikings defeated Oxford 41-38 on Tuesday.