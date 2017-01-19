Lady Warriors’ Lane signs with Blue Mountain

Pontotoc Lady Warriors center Mackenzie Lane inked with Blue Mountain College last Wednesday. Lane, a 6’0 senior, was averaging 15.4 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks a game at the time of the signing, while shooting 58 percent from the field.

“I’ve always wanted to go to school at Blue Mountain, and I’m excited about this opportunity,” Lane said. “Blue Mountain is a really good school with wonderful Christian values, and I feel it will be a perfect fit for me.

“Coach Russell and the other coaches helped get me where I am today. They pushed me to get better. I appreciate everything they’ve done for me.”

“She is an extremely hard worker and a pleaser,” said coach Bill Russell. “Mackenzie will do what you want and need. Her best basketball is ahead of her. She’s been a pleasure to coach, and she has outstanding character.”

“We are excited for Mackenzie to commit to playing for us at Blue Mountain,” said BMC coach Lavon Driskell. “She is going to be a good player for us. I am looking forward to coaching her these next four years.”