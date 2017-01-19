Ward, McGregor elected new board officers

Regina Butler

Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors have elected a new president and vice-president of the board to serve this year.

Third district supervisor Brad Ward was elected as president while second district supervisor Mike McGregor will serve as vice-president.

Other appointments included Ricky Ferguson as clark and administrator, Phil Tutor as board attorney.

Angie Shettles was appointed as secretary for the board.

County Engineer for the upcoming year will be ESI, Mike Faulkner.

Others included Cathy Purdon as comptroller;

Maggie Patrick as book keeper and comptroller; Regina Foster as purchase clerk, Chrishon Washington, Brenda Farr as Deputy Clerk, Ricky Ferguson as assistant purchase and inventory clerk;

Adam Patton as fire coordinator,

Johnny Baggett as E911 coordinator,

Rickey Jaggers as emergency management director and National Flood Plain Administrator;

Scott Gregory as arson investigator,

In the justice court Lauren Munn was approved as clerk and deputy clerks include Cheryl Woods, Melissa Ferguson and Glenda Hitt.

Bill Wardlaw as the veterans affairs service officer,

Brian Wood as executive director of the Agri-Center.

Tim Holcomb was appointed as receiving clerk.

Deputy circuit court clerks approved included Cindy Didonna, Lisa Fowler and Melissa Pound.

The board also approved to hire James Shannon as the new county agent, Sherry Thompson as 4-H agent, Beth Youngblood as Family and Child Development agent and Tamara Farr as Office Associate.

In other business the board has authorized and approved a resolution requesting the Mississippi Legislature to accept Old Hwy. No. 6 East and Old Hwy. No. 9 North to be placed on the State Highway System and for future maintenance to be the responsibility of the Department of Transportation.

Once the new highways were built, the roads became the county’s duty to maintain. This resolution is the county’s first step toward asking for help from the state.

The board also approved the purchase of a tractor/loader/pallet fork from Scruggs Farms Lawn and Garden (Deere & Company) on state contract in the sum of $89,912.34 to be paid from District #1 as follows: 3/4 from Bridge & Maintenance and 1/4 from Road Maintenance.

Also approved the payment of $625 to WeatherTAP Pro for customer weather display system for January until December 2017 to be paid from the General Fund, Emergency Management Budget.

A payment of the sum of $5,542.00 to North Mississippi EMS for FY’17 second quarter contractual share; and $225 to the Mississippi Association of County Administrators and Comptrollers for 2016-2017 membership dues for Ricky Ferguson, Cathy Purdon and Maggie Patrick.

A quote from Tutor’s Auto Service in the sum of $4,696 was accepted as the lowest and best quote for the purchase of an engine for the third disctrict; also a quote from Clarke Power Services was accepted in the sum of $3,982 as the lowest and best quote to purchase a transmission for a solid waste truck.

The board also approved the second quarterly contractual payment in the amount of $62,207 to M.A.S. Insurance Trust for 2016-2017 Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust Contribution for the county’s liability insurance coverage.