Polk featured speaker at North Pontotoc baseball banquet
By Ryan Moody | 8:57 am | January 20, 2017 | Sports
Coach Chad Anthony and the North Pontotoc baseball program held their preseason banquet on Monday, with former Mississippi State coach Ron Polk as the invited guest speaker. Polk, the SEC’s all-time winningest coach, shared humorous stories from his coaching days, and above all he encouraged the Viking players to limit distractions in order to become the best they can they can be both on and off the diamond. Polk also signed copies of his book The Baseball Playbook.
