Body found behind Salvation Army

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said the body of a white female was discovered Monday (Jan. 23) afternoon behind the Salvation Army store on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc.

Chief Tutor said the body of the deceased woman was discovered around 3 p.m. and officers and the county coroner responded to the scene.

“At this time we’re unable to positively identify the body, so we’re sending the body to Jackson for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and hopefully positively identify the person,” Tutor said.

Tutor said there was no identification on the body.

He said the woman’s body had been there less than 24 hours.

“We don’t want to speculate on anything until we get the autopsy results.”