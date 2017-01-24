Cougars, Lady Cougars clinch division titles

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

Both the South Pontotoc boys and girls soccer won 1A-2A-3A, Region 2 titles as the regular season wrapped up on Friday night. The Cougars (10-6-1) fell to rival North Pontotoc 2-1, but they emerged as division champions after tiebreakers were envoked. The Lady Cougars edged the Lady Vikings 1-0.

“I want to congratulate our guys for winning the division,” said South boys coach Chance Kitchens. “That was one of the main goals they had set before the season started, to win the division title, which we hadn’t done in two years. The next things was to make the playoffs, so we have took care of both in the last two weeks. We had a lot of games, and they won 6 of 7 of them, so I am very proud of them for that.”

In the girls game Rayna Russell scored with an assist from Lana Holley in the first few minutes of the contest, which would prove to be difference.

“The North Pontotoc girls played hard, like they always do,” said South coach Horace Kitchens. “I thought our defense did an outstanding job keeping them out of the goal all night. We were able to pretty much control the ball, but we missed a lot of shots. Their goal keeper did a great job and blocked a lot of shots. Coach Hunsucker had a good strategy and stacked the box on us, but we just didn’t shoot the ball well either.

“In order to go back to a 5th straight state title game we are going to be much more efficient and shoot better than we have been.”

The South girls take on Nettleton at home on Tuesday night in the 1st round of the playoffs, while the boys hosted Independence. The Lady Vikings and Vikings also qualified for the 1A-3A playoffs, with both team slated to travel to Mooreville on Tuesday night.