Body officially identified

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

At 3:30 p.m. this afternoon (Wednesday, Jan. 25) , Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said the body of a white female discovered in Pontotoc Monday (Jan. 23) afternoon has been positively identified as Brandi M. Colburn, 35, of Valley Road, in Pontotoc County.

Colburn’s unidentified body had been taken to Jackson Monday evening for an autopsy for purposes of positive identification and determining her cause of death.

“From information gained in our investigation and based on the preliminary report from the autopsy performed, no foul play was involved in the death of Brandi Colburn,” Tutor said.

“We still don’t have the exact cause of death and it’s going to be six to eight weeks before we get the final report from the state crime lab and that determination,” he said.

Colburn’s body was discovered around 3 p.m. Monday behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc.