Lady Warriors win six straight, fall to Florence in 1st round

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors’ 2016-17 soccer season came to an end on Monday night, with Pontotoc falling 5-0 on the road to Florence in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs. The Lady Eagles scored their first goal with only 14 minutes left in the game, but reeled off four more late.

“Our defense played their guts out, and for the first 65 minutes of the game Florence was frustrated,” said PHS coach McKinley Holland. “The thing that really hurt us was that the first two goals that went in for them were own goals, which I don’t fault anyone for because our kids were hustling and trying to make plays.

“We have donema much better job of responding to adversity during the game lately, and after their first goal we really kept the ball in their 3rd of the field for next 7-8 minutes, and I really thought we were going to tie it up, but after their second goal went in we were just emotionally sunk.”

The Lady Warriors bounced back from a tough start to the year to finish strong, winning six straight games before the loss to Florence. Last week the Lady Warriors defeated Cleveland 10-0 on Tuesday, Senatobia 2-0 on Friday, and 5A playoff team Center Hill 3-2 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

“We started out like 3-10, and part of that was playing such a brutal schedule,” Holland said. “It is really easy to fold the tent when you start out of the gate like that, but the girls really dug in and responded. Its obvious we were playing much better the last part of the season, and that’s with not very much practice time at all the last couple of weeks because of how many games we’ve played and bad weather on top of that.

“They were basically showing up to the ballpark and playing, listening to our gameplans and scouting reports and executing them. “I’m impressed with how they handled it. I couldn’t be prouder of these kids. ”

The Pontotoc boys’ season ended a 5-2 loss to Cleveland last Tuesday, a 2-1 win over Senatobia Friday, and a overtime loss to Center Hill on Saturday.