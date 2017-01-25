Warriors take 1st at Pontotoc Invitational

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

The Pontotoc boys powerlifters won their second meet in as many opportunities on Saturday, emerging victorious at their host Pontotoc Invitational. The Warriors are now two for two on the year, having also won the East Union Invitational on January 7. The Lady Warriors came in 3rd.

Eight Warriors finished 1st in their respective divisions. Anthony Pereira took top honors in the 114-pound class, Robert Hurd in the 148-pound class, Antonio Alexander in the 165-pound class, Gabe Harmon in the 181-pound class, Nick Romano in the 198-pound class, Dawson Ruth in the 242-pound class, Cole Smith in the 275-pound class, and Cooper Knight in the 308-pound class.

2nd place finishers were Mario Bean (220-pound) and Jack Harlow (242-pound), while Brandon Hale (165) and Trevor Morgan (181) placed 3rd.

“We have gotten off to a really good start,” said boys coach Marty Warren. “We have nine returners, and we have added new lifters who have come in and done really well so far. We have two kids who are defending state champions from a year ago. So far things are looking pretty good for us.”

The 3rd place Lady Warriors were led by a 1st place finish from Khazaraj Ivy. Lyric Kirk, Shawnita Thornton, and Shelby Mill came in 2nd in their respective classes, and Aaliyah Potter came in 3rd.

“I thought we got better from the previous meet,” said girls coach Mickey Mapp. “The girls got stronger. We still have a lot of young girls learning what to do, and I thought they did a lot better Saturday figuring out how we wanted things done. The older girls who have experience stepped up.

“Overall, I was pleased with their efforts and the progress they’ve made.

“Two kids had to miss this meet, and with them back in our lineup we should be even stronger heading into division in a couple of weeks.”