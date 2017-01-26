Cougars’ Huffman signs with Blue Mountain archery
By Ryan Moody | 8:35 am | January 26, 2017 | Sports
South Pontotoc archer Tanner Huffmans signed with coach Clint Gannon and the Blue Mountain College program on Thursday, January 19.
Huffman was rated a top 25 male archer in Mississippi last season. He has hopes of one day competing in the Olympics.
“I thought it was a beautiful campus, and it was a great Christian atmosphere,” Huffman said. “I feel like it will be a great place to continue my education.”
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)