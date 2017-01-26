Cougars’ Huffman signs with Blue Mountain archery

South Pontotoc archer Tanner Huffmans signed with coach Clint Gannon and the Blue Mountain College program on Thursday, January 19.

Huffman was rated a top 25 male archer in Mississippi last season. He has hopes of one day competing in the Olympics.

“I thought it was a beautiful campus, and it was a great Christian atmosphere,” Huffman said. “I feel like it will be a great place to continue my education.”