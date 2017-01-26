Lady Warriors continue hot play

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

The Pontotoc Lady Warriors scored 17 of the game’s first 19 points last Tuesday against Corinth, rolling to a 71-38 victory. PHS now sits at 6-0 in Division 1-4A play after a 69-41 win over Tishomingo County on Friday.

Jatyjia Jones and Mackenzie Lane made shots in the early going, and along with a 3-pointer from Jamira Davis helped put the Lady Warriors ahead 7-2 before Pontotoc went on a 10-0 run. Lane knocked down a short jump shot in the lane, and Jones followed up a three with a pair of transition layups. After free throws from Amber McCoy PHS held a 17-4 edge at the end of the 1st quarter.

Pontotoc continued to coast in the 2nd. Lane scored on a jump hook on the low block, and Jones hit another three for a 23-4 lead, followed by baskets from Lane and Shea Buggs. Corinth scored seven straight points to stop the bleeding momentarily, but the Lady Warriors answered with two more threes in the final two minutes. Jones found the bottom of the net with her third shot from downtown of the half, and Mary Kate Butler drilled a triple at the buzzer for a 34-15 halftime lead.

The 3rd quarter began with another big run, this time a 15-4 spurt. Lane came up with another basket in the post, Jones hit a bank shot, and Amber McCoy converted both shots on a trip to the foul line. Additional baskets came from Jones (2), McCoy, and Emily Walker, whose three made it a 51-19 Lady Warrior lead.

Against the Lady Braves on Friday the Lady Warriors dominated from the outset once again with a 27-3 1st quarter. Jones finished with 22 to lead three players in double figures. Lane recorded 16 and Davis 10.

Pontotoc fell to 6A Columbus 41-34 on Saturday at the Mid-MS Challenge for their first loss in a month. The Lady Warriors are now 17-5 overall and 14-2 over their last 16 games.