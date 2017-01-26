North girls win, boys fall short in division opener

By Will Ruff, Sports Writer

MOOREVILLE- Quay Woods scored 21 points, 12 in the second half, to lead the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings to a 49-39 win over Mooreville last Tuesday.

“They threw a lot of looks at us on defense, and I thought we executed and handled it well,” said Lady Vikings head coach Matt Waldrop.”

The Lady Vikings took the lead late in the 1st quarter and never relinquished it, holding a 20-12 lead at the half. The Lady Troopers went 9 of 16 from the free throw line in the first half with a three pointer, but the Lady Vikings used a strong defensive effort to create scores off of turnovers, with Woods cashing in on most of them to extend their lead and ultimately come away with a key division-opening win.

“We missed a lot of shots tonight but I’m happy with the outcome,” said Waldrop.

Breanna Nowlin scored 9 points, Katelyn Matthews and Ava Merritt chipped in 6 for the Lady Vikings.

Mooreville 63 North Pontotoc (B) 52

Zay Cullens scored 15 points, 10 in the first half, but the Troopers amassed a 20-11 lead early on and never looked back to defeat the Vikings 63-52.

“The difference in the game was they hit the shots off of sets we prepared for from film,” said Vikings head coach Chris Parman. “We struggled with it.”

The Troopers built a 20-11 lead early on behind four threes and second chance baskets. North was plagued by turnovers in the 1st half as well, and they found themselves down 33-21 at the half. The Vikings would outscore the Troopers in the second half 31-30, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome their early struggles, falling on the road to a Mooreville squad fresh off a Lee County tournament championship win. Xaveion Mabry chipped in 9 points and Canaan Lockridge and Perez Dillworth each scored 6 for the Vikings.

“We’ll make some adjustments and keep playing hard,” said Parman. “They’ll come.”