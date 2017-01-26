Warriors fall to Corinth, drop Braves 56-44

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

The Pontotoc Warriors fell to a talented Corinth team 85-58 last Tuesday on the road before bouncing back with a 56-44 win over Tishomingo County on Friday. PHS is 5-2 over their last seven games.

In their second matchup of the season with Corinth (16-5), the Warriors played competitively but ultimately fell to too far behind the defending 4A state champs. The first quarter went back and forth, with Pontotoc taking a 6-5 lead after a free throw and fadaway jumper from Ty Jones, and Corinth’s Jon Warren reclaiming the lead with a runner.

PHS would take two more leads, the last on a drive and sweeping layup from Isaiah Miller to make it a 10-9 with just over two minutes remaining in the opening period. Axavius Stricklen gave Corinth the lead for good on a floater at the 1:53 mark. Corinth took a 16-12 advantage into the 2nd, but the Warriors pulled within one after Miller to drove to the rim for a layup, drawing a foul and converting the ensuing free throw for a 3-point play. Corinth responded with a 16-2 run, with 14 of those points from junior guard Jon D Warren.

Warren drilled a trio of threes before converting a 3-point play on his own after being fouled on a cutting layup. Tameric Perry scored on a drive before Warren knocked down a jumper to make it a 32-17. Jones scored eight points in the final four minutes to keep the Warriors within striking distance, but Corinth led 40-15 at the break behind 21 first half points from Warren.

A 6-0 run to start the 3rd put PHS within striking distance. John Fleming hit two mid-range jumper and Jones scored off the dribble, but Warren answered with another 3-pointer. Fleming scored again on a layup in the paint to make it a 43-33 game, but a subsequent 15-4 run to end the 3rd quarter put the game out of reach.

“We didn’t play badly, but they just shoot it so well,” said Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver. “It was a 15-point game at the half, but I felt we had shot it well and it was a closer game than the score indicated. They put one big run on us and it was basically over after that.”

Jones had a big game with 29 points and 10 rebounds, but no other Warriors reached double figures. Fleming finished with 9.

Against Tishomingo County the Warriors were down 25-18 at the half, but they outscored the Braves 20-8 in the 3rd quarter for an eventual 12-point win.

“They were giving us the outside shot, but we couldn’t hit anything in the first half,” Vandiver. “In the second half we started attacking the basket, getting to the rim and to the free throw line. That was the difference.”

Jones finished with 26 points,11 rebounds and 2 assists, while Miller finished with 23 points and 2 assists.