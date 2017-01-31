“That car can fly, no I mean it, it can really fly”

Country music singer Dwight Yoakam sings about the honky tonk life in “Guitar’s, Cadillacs (And Hillbilly Music).

There’s another song called “Grey hair, Sleepless Nights and Pepto Bismol.”

It’s an anthem dedicated to every parent who has lived through watching their children learn to drive a car.

When I was a kid we had an ole Plymouth car. It seemed 60 feet long, with high pointed fenders and tail lights that fishermen could see from the Gulf Coast.

Deddy finally traded it when it rang up 250,000 miles.

Back in the day, some kids drove without a driver’s license and anyone could get a license at age 15.

In the year before her 15th birthday, my older sister put 100,000 miles on that car driving the field roads behind the house.

Plus she put 90 yards a day on it driving out to the mailbox and back.

Momma taught my baby sister to drive.

One afternoon she almost ran over a turtle in the highway.

“Goodness, you almost hit that turtle,” Momma exclaimed.

“Where?” she replied, spinning her head around backwards.

Apparently the tendons in her neck also control her hands.

The car spun around backwards, ending up in a nearby cemetery.

No one was injured (or killed) and no headstones damaged.

And there was “the speech” that was repeated each and every time before your child drive away.

Heads up! I may not live to see it, but it may not be long before “the speech” is amended.

“Don’t forget, check your tires, check the oil. You got gas?”

“Buckle up, adjust the mirror. And don’t forget to radio the tower and get clearance to take off!”

Holy Jetsons! That’s right, flying cars.

Seems there’s a company, AeroMobil that has said they plan to begin selling their flying car, the AeroMobil 3.0, in 2017.

The Slovakian company claims that the four wheel vehicle “transforms in seconds from an automobile to an airplane by using existing infrastructure created for automobiles and planes.”

The vehicle, which is about 20-feet long, has wings that fold, so it can be parked like a car.

It’s a two-seater vehicle and its single propeller is located to the rear of the plane.

The company’s said the car’s top road speed is 99 mph and its air speed is about 124 mph.

The AeroMobil’s flight range is about 435 on a tank of gas.

I can hear it all now.

“C’mon dad, please, please, let me land the car.”

“Noooo! Dad it’s my turn to land the car, he did it last time. That’s not fair!”

“Hey, hey, stop it! One more word and I’m gonna turn this car around and fly home. I mean it!”

“Mom, I’m going to fly the car out to the road and check the mail, okay?”

“You kids get down here. Okay, who put a dent in the car wings?”

“So why does it cost twice as much to insure a boy to fly a car as it does a girl?”

“If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a thousand times, don’t be texting and flying.”

“If the roads are too bad to drive, it’s too bad to fly. What? I don’t care. Matt Laubhan is not your daddy, I am.”

“Every time I go through the fly-thru window, they get my order wrong. I told ‘em, no cheese!”

“Honey, did you remember to pack the parachutes?”

“Listen, when I push it off the top of the building, you pop the clutch and give it plenty of gas.”

Wait a minute. We need a new verb for operating a car that drives and flies.

“Dri-fly” is born. Call Webster. Ok, email Google.

Oh payback is going to be so sweet for millennials.

“Dad how come I can’t dri-fly to school? All the other kids are.”

“If all the other kids wanted to jump off a cliff, would you want to jump off one too?