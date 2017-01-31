Lady Cougars advance to 1A-3A North Half final

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars were victorious in their playoff matchups against Nettleton and Forest last week in the first two rounds of the state soccer playoffs, putting them in a position to advance to their 5th consecutive 1A-2A-3A state championship game with a win over Mooreville on Tuesday night (after this issue went to the press).

The Lady Troopers are 18-1 and the Lady Cougars are 16-1 going into the contest.

Last Tuesday against Nettleton the South girls won 5-0. They held a 4-0 halftime lead on two goals from Belle Mills and one from both Rayna Russell, Judith Mills. Russell also had two assists in the opening half, while Kassidy Young added another. In the second half Lana Holley added a final goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Judith Mills. South outshot Nettleton 34-1 for the game.

“I felt good about the way we dominated the game and the ball,” said coach Horace Kitchens. “We’ve just got to start connecting with the net more.”

On Saturday the Lady Cougars pitched another shutout, blanking Forest 4-0. Belle Mills and Holley found the net in the first half, with Judith Mills and Young scoring in the second half.

“We have four seniors back there in our defensive unit, and they are pretty solid,” Kitchens said.

The Cougars

The South boys won their opening round game last Tuesday 1-0 over Independence before falling to Forest 4-2 on Saturday, the third straight year Forest has put the Cougars out of the postseason.

Against Independence Hayden Franklin scored in the 29th minute on a penalty kick, and the Cougar defense was able to keep the Wildcats out of the net the rest of the game.

“I can’t brag enough about our defense. They have been good to us all year,” said South boys coach Chance Kitchens. “Our goalkeeper, (senior) Mario Lopez has saved us a bunch of times.”

On Saturday South fell too far behind Forest, trailing 4-1 at the half. Eliseo Fernandez scored for the Cougars. Barrett Griggs added another goal in the 2nd half. “

Forest is the highest scoring team in the state, and they have been for two straight years,” Kitchens said. “They are a difficult team to matchup with.”

The Cougars finished the season with an 11-7-1 record and won the Class 1A-2A-3A Region 2 title, their first division title in three years.

“I can’t say enough about these guys,” Kitchens said. “The seniors had great leadership all year, and the new guys came right in and contributed. They played like a pack of brothers.”