Purdon to speak at library LWB

Lunching With Books is scheduled for Thursday, February 9th at the Pontotoc County Library. The luncheon will begin at Noon. Carl Purdon will be the guest speaker. He will be telling about his latest novel, Temple’s Ghost. Pontotoc Health and Rehab are hosting the event. Lunch will be provided. Mr. Gerald Waldrop will be playing the piano, immediately prior to Noon.

The Friends of the Library will be meeting on Thursday, February 9th at 1:00. Plans are being made for the Annual Friends of the Library Yard Sale, which will be March 17 and 18 in the Meeting Room at the Library. Please be gathering items to donate for the yard sale.

The Friends of the Library is hosting a Valentine’s Day Luncheon at the Pontotoc County Library on February 14th at Noon. Author, Lori Thomas Harrington from Houston will be the guest speaker. Her novel is “The Point”. “The Point” is about Emma Ashby and Drew Dalton. Emma returns to her hometown of Leyton, TN, she realizes that she is still in love with Drew Dalton. He was the love of her life, and their breakup was cold, harsh, and mysterious. Drew is now engaged, so she tried to hide her feelings from him. Lunch will be provided. Anyone is welcome to attend. Door Prizes and Special Music

Preschool storytime is every Wednesday at 10:00.

The Library will be closed on Monday, February 20th in observance of Presidents’ Day.