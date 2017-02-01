How to break in new walking shoes

Beth Youngblood

Now is the time people are looking to shed a few extra pounds and in addition to proper diet, exercise is crucial. Walking is a great choice to get exercise, but just like any exercise, the proper equipment is important.

For walking, the most important piece of “equipment” is a good pair of shoes.

You have heard the adage, do what I say not what I do. So let me walk through a story with you about what not to do with walking shoes.

Nine years ago, Robert and I decided to walk in the Komen Race for the Cure. We walked several times a week leading up to the big day. At least we got that right, because it is what one is supposed to do.

The problem came in when I purchased new walking shoes just before the race. That’s correct, I wore new shoes for the first time on a 5K walk. During the walk, a toe on my left foot was hurting. Yet being the competitive soul that I am, I didn’t want to lose time to stop and fix my shoe.

The surprise come when I got home, and pulled my shoe off. My sock was bloody! It was because my shoe was squeezing my toes which made my toe nail puncture another toe! Ouch!

Yes, I learned my lesson the hard way, and I hope you do what I say to do with your next pair of shoes. So let’s make your next walk with a pair of new shoes a pleasant experience with these additional tips.

How often should I replace my shoes?

It is recommended that shoes be replaced after 300 to 600 miles of walking. Or if they have stretched out or loose or worn at pressure points.

What’s the best way to shop for shoes?

The best time to shop for shoes is when you are not rushed. Shop for shoes after you have been active or walking for a while so if your feet swell some, the shoe will still fit.

Also either wear or carry the type of sock you plan to use in the shoes. The thickness of the socks can affect how the shoes fit. Take your old walking shoes with you so the salesperson can examine the wear pattern and recommend a shoe that supports your foot.

Try on both shoes, as one foot is usually a little larger than the other. Also, there are times that a pair of shoes will feel great on one foot but not the other. The shoes should be comfortable right away. If the shoes are not comfortable, describe how they feel to the sales person. He or she may be able to recommend another shoe that works better. Walk around the store in the shoe.

The shoe should have enough room in the toe and should be wide enough to allow your toes to move freely. The shoes should bend easily at the ball of your feet, just behind your toes. The shoe should not bind or pinch nor should the heel slip when you step.

How should I break in a new pair of shoes?

After purchasing your new shoes, wear them in the house a couple of days to be sure they fit properly so you can return them if they don’t fit. Then break them in gradually by wearing for an hour the first day then increasing the time each day.

Not too long ago, Robert purchased a pair of walking shoes that fit great in the store. He brought them home and began to wear them. After an hour or so of wear, they would hurt his right foot so bad, he had to take it off.

Needless to say, after several attempts of wear, those shoes now have a new home.

Take it from me, don’t let your big walk be the first time that you wear your brand new shoes. The information for this column came from “Purchasing Pointers for Walking Shoes,” Mississippi State University Extension Information Sheet 1685 and “Selecting a Good Pair of Shoes,” University of Georgia Extension Walk-a-Weigh Program.