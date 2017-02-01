My favorite chicken’s departure brought pleasant memories

When you live what most people would call “out in the country” and you aren’t there during the daytime to keep track of your livestock, things happen.

Last Wednesday I ran home and my dear Lizzie came up to me on three legs, holding out her front leg. I knew she had been injured for some reason.

I began to look around the place and discovered my favorite chicken, Clemmie had been killed.

Some four legged critter had invaded the hill and killed her and scattered the rest of my flock. Jon and I went on a hunt, but it took two days for them to all come home.

Clemmie was one of the first of three chickens that my mama gave me back in the spring of 2010 when Jon Lee built my first little chicken house and we fenced in a small yard for them.

I named those first two hens Clemmie and Corrie after two sisters in one of my favorite stories told by a Kentucky woman. The rooster mama gave me was called Chanty. Clemmie was the last of those first three.

She wound up being crippled because she came off the roost wrong one morning and got her foot caught in the wood.

But she was a good hen. She laid plenty of brown eggs for us over the years and she brooded eight chicks that she hatched in 2011.

There are still two of her daughters left on the hill for me to remember her by.

But she didn’t just brood chicks, she brooded the ducks that I brought home from mamas house as well.

I could tell last year, though, that she was tired of such work when I brought home a small Buff Orpington and she didn’t want anything to do with it. I reckon she felt it was time for that old chick to retire.

I often laughed at her antics. She was quite independent. She would be the first chicken out of the house and the last one in.

I made her a special next in the corner of the chicken house since she couldn’t get up on the roost with the rest of the chickens.

When I’d let her out of the house she would scoot over to the feeding trough then come back to me and look up hungrily as if asking me to drop some extra feed out just for her.

That’s all it took.

Even though she only had one good leg to walk on she could out run me.

But through the years I have managed to catch her and hold her. She had the prettiest golden orange eyes to compliment her red feathers.

She was called a Golden Laced Wyandot. Although if I’d named her breed, I’d have called her a black laced one because her feathers were trimmed in black and not gold. But I suppose they were referring to the beautiful color of the feathers contained inside that black trim.

Before the big tree fell and destroyed the first hen house I spent many a pleasant hour swinging in my swing and watching the chickens inside the little yard we’d built. They were a special company to me that summer of 2010 that Jonathan spent in the mountains of Georgia.

And when Jon put up my new swing on the pecan tree, the chickens would come to me if I was out there eating my peanut butter sandwich.

Like little hungry dogs they would wait expectantly for a bread crumb to drop.

I sighed as I re-lived some of the memories that I held with this special little chicken.

I knew one day I’d have to commit her little feathers to the clay, and I’m grateful for every day we’ve had.