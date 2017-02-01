Lady Vikings fall in 1st round, Vikings eliminated in 2nd

By Will Ruff, Sports Writer

The North Pontotoc Vikings (6-9-1) opened the class 1A-2A-3A playoffs with a 2-1 upset win on the road over the Mooreville Troopers (11-5) last Tuesday behind a two-goal effort by Carlos Guerrero. North’s victory gave them a playoff win in each of the last four seasons. They later lost to in the second round at Southeast Lauderdale.

Guerrero recorded the first goal in the 26th minute of the game when he followed a missed shot into the net to give the Vikings’ a 1-0 lead. The lead would be short lived as Mooreville would tie it at 1-1 after an official ruled that an apparent saved Trooper shot crossed the goal line.

The Vikings controlled possession for most of the first half, and they did a good job managing a late surge by the Troopers to take the 1-1 tie into halftime.

“I think we played well defensively, and could have done better in the mid-field,” said Vikings head coach Donnie Sellers. “We kept the ball on their side of the field and it paid off for us.”

North played aggressive defense early and often and kept possession, giving them multiple opportunities to score. They finally broke the tie when Guerrero found the net again with under 10 minutes left in the match on a soft touch in to box to give the Vikings an opening round playoff win.

“I thought the way we kept the ball and maintained possession really made the difference for us,” said Sellers. “Carlos had a heck of a game.”

On Saturday the Vikings traveled to Southeast Lauderdale, where their season came to an end in a 3-0 loss. The Tiger boys have now knocked North Pontotoc out of the playoffs four consecutive years.

Mooreville 4 North Pontotoc (G) 0

The Lady Vikings (5-10) made the playoffs for the first time in back to back years but this seasons’ run ended early last week when Mooreville (17-1) defeated them 4-0. The Vikings played hard, and despite being the heavy underdog in the opening game of the class 1A-2A-3A girls’ soccer playoffs held the Troopers to a scoreless tie at halftime.

“I thought we played well defensively in the first half but overall we didn’t play well enough tonight,” said head coach Joe Hunsucker. “It was probably one of the worst halfs of soccer we have played all year.”

The Lady Troopers struck in the 45th minute to take the 1-0 lead and would add another ten minutes later to take a 2-0 lead early in the second half. North had a lot of missed opportunities to score, but no shots could find the back of the net. Mooreville continued finding the back of the net, scoring two more times with under 20 minutes to play to take a 4-0 lead and the game. The Lady Vikings struggled to maintain possession and pass effectively, only having two good look at scoring during that time.

“This one is on me as we should have been more prepared,” said Hunsucker. “I’m pleased with how the season went. We grew as a team and got a whole lot better, and this result doesn’t show how good of a finished product we are.”