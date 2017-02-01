North catches fire in second half to topple Lady Cougars

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

ECRU- Down 5 points to South Pontotoc after giving up the first basket of the second half, the North Pontotoc Lady Vikings scored the next 14 to take control for good in a 46-37 win Friday night, their second of the season over their county rivals.

“It was about time,” said North coach Matt Waldrop about the spurt. “We were flat at the start of the game. We played hard, but when a few shots didn’t go in it took the wind out of our sails a bit and then South was outhustling us and outrebounding us. My message to them at halftime was that our plan is fine, you just have to stay the course and keep doing the little things even when shots aren’t going your way.

“Credit our girls though, they battled back and played like they are capable of in the second half. However, we have to start putting four quarters together more consistently and soon.”

South held a 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Eden Bowen and Lexie Ward drilled threes for the Lady Cougars, while Mary Kate Harmon scored five points. For the Lady Vikings Quay Woods scored six on a three, layup and a free throws, while Katelyn Matthews knocked down two free throws and Alexa Roberson connected on a basket. Points were hard to come by for both teams in the 2nd quarter. The Lady Cougars got buckets from Harmon and Anna Catherine Roye, as well as a free throw from Bowen, and Matthews scored the lone three North points on a free throw and jump shot.

In the 3rd South began with a drive and layup from Ashley Brasher, but then North went on the decisive 14-0 run, with key baskets from Matthews, Maggie Garrett, Madison McWhirter, and Woods. North built a 27-18 before South got the board again with two foul shots from Harmon with 19 seconds remaining in the 3rd.

The Lady Vikings led 29-22 at the end of the 3rd after a drive and reverse layup from the Lady Cougars’ Ward and led as many as 11 on two occasions down the stretch. Woods led all scorers with 24 points, including a dominant performance with 18 in the second half. Matthews also finished with 9 and Garrett 8 for the Lady Vikings. Harmon led South with 14 points, while Bowen scored 10.

“We missed some defensive assignments and some rotations,” said Lady Cougar coach Shane Hayles. “Coach Waldrop and North had a good gameplan and they stuck with it. We fell apart a little bit in the second half, maybe let the pressure get to us a little bit. We struggled to score.”