North Pontotoc powerlifting captures Division 1-3A crown

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

KOSSUTH- The North Pontotoc powerlifting team captured the Division 1-3A title on Friday, beating out host Kossuth. Eight individual Vikings won medals in their respective weight divisions.

In the 114-pound class Gage Chism and Cornelius Sutton placed 1st and 2nd respectively. Nick Jumper finished 2nd in the 132-pound class. Grant McCord won the 148-pound class, and Jacoby O’Neal came in 2nd in the 165-pound class. Will Weatherly placed 1st in the 308-pound class. In the super heavyweight division Joseph Foreman finished 2nd and Joshua Davis 3rd.

“I’m very proud of all our guys, it took a team effort,” said North coach Matt Lindsey. “I hate that only 8 can move on. We had a couple of guys like Hayes Malone and West Sutton who finished 4th and gave us some important team points. You get two point for a 4th place finish, but unfortunately they don’t move on.

“Kossuth, who finished 2nd today, had 9 guys move on and a lot of first place finishers. So we need to get a lot stronger by North Half so that we can hopefully win there too. It will probably come down to us and Kossuth again.”

South Pontotoc’s Tyrese Fitzpatrick finished first in the 198-pound class.