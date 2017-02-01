Vikings inch past Cougars with strong 4th quarter

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

ECRU- Key plays at crucial moments late in the game propelled the North Pontotoc Vikings to a 51-47 home win over rival South Pontotoc on Friday. The two teams have split the regular season series, with the Cougars winning on the their home floor earlier last month.

“We wanted this one,” said North coach Chris Parman. “And we deserved it. We’ve had so many games where we are right there in it, and somebody from the other team makes a couple of big shots and we have to play from behind.

“We changed some things defensively that helped us. Offensively we attacked the rim, and we made a few shots from the outside.”

North got off to fast start, leading 11-4 after the 1st quarter. Zay Cullens found the bottom of the net twice on a jumper and driving finger roll, Clark Mills drilled a shot from 3-point range, and C.J. Thornton and Xaveion Mabry scored in the paint. The Vikings went up by as many as 10 early in the 2nd when Mills connected once again on a 3-pointer, but Maleik Below responded with a transition layup for the Cougars, who would keep the margin within 10 until going on a 8-0 run late in the half. After free throws from Below, Carson Newell scored five consecutive points on a three-pointer and steal and layup to tie the game at 22 with under a minute to play in the first half. Mills hit another three with 21.6 seconds remaining to send North into halftime with a 25-24 edge.

South took the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game when Brett Riley hit a short jumper to make it 28-27. The teams swapped the lead four more times in the 3rd quarter, with the Cougars scoring the final five points on a three from Below and putback from Riley to take a slight 36-32 lead into the 4th. Momentum shifted at the beginning of the 4th when Canaan Lockridge and Clark Mills hit back to back threes. Jermey Bradley then converted a layup for a 40-36 lead. South answered with five straight points on a 3-point play from Eddie Ivy and a pair of free throws from Below to briefly go back up 41-40, but the Vikings reeled off a 7-0 run that put them in control for good.

Cullens drove the baseline for a touch basket, and Mabry capitalized on South turnover with an easy basket before converting a 3-point play of his own on a runner in the lane. The Cougars pulled within 49-46 on a three from Below with 29.5 seconds to play, and they subsequently made it two-point game on free throw from Below after a steal, but a pair of free throws from Montell Berry gave North the final four-point margin with 21.1 seconds to go.

“I didn’t think we played well at at well in the first half until late in the 2nd quarter,” said South coach Shane Murphree. “We started to be more aggressive, and we were happy to be only down one at the half despite not having played that well. We had a decent third quarter, but I felt like overall North Pontotoc was more physical than we were with their post players. Our guards didn’t make shots like they needed to when they were concentrating on our bigs.

“Ultimately they just made a couple more plays than we did and outplayed us tonight.” Mills finished with 14 points and Lockridge with 11 for the Vikings. Below paced the Cougars with 23 points.