Echos from Ecru

Jeff Smith

Nothing is quite as nice as coming home after a trip, whether it be a long or short time away. Dorothy, in the Wizard of Oz, said it best, “there is no place like home.” And I am not just talking about my physical home and family, I am talking about Ecru in general-the people, the food, the no traffic!

Jackson was very illuminating! I attended classes in Municipal Finance and have already started discussing options that we as a town can implement to better our financial future. Alderwoman, Gloria High, attended classes upon Economic Development; my hope is she will share the knowledge she learned from those classes with the future Economic Development Committee that is being formed. Which reminds me that the three committees being formed are the Cemetery Committee, the Economic Development Committee, and the Main Street Committee. I am hard at work outlining my vision for each committee. I am excited about the committees and the works they will do to benefit the town. If you would like to offer your volunteer time, please call the town hall. I know from my experience as Park Commissioner and working with the Park and Rec Committee that much can be accomplished when people work toward a common goal.

While in Jackson, I made appointments with Senator, Nickey Browning, and Representative, Mac Huddleston. I was able to meet with both of them and discuss Ecru. We are fortunate that some of the voices in our state government have direct ties to Ecru. Of course, Nickey and I laughed that there must be something about the house that directs its inhabitants toward public office. (The Brownings were the former owners of our home.)

If you have been reading the Pontotoc Progress, you have seen that Whitney is now writing the Ecru News. I would like to thank Ramona Hood for the wonderful job she did in the past and wish her luck in whatever new adventures come her way. Let me not forget, to wish, my beloved ;“break a finger” as she begins this new, writing adventure and portrays Ecru in the positive light it deserves. If you have news for her, you may email her at whitneywsmith@bellsouth.net, or call her at 662-509-9807, or leave a message for her at the town Hall.

Work continues in the town hall. I have taken the time and opportunity to work in the records room for the past couple of days. I read ordinances from the 1950, and browsed through the minute books starting with the very first. Sometimes you have to know where something/someone has been to get an idea of where they are going.