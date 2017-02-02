Olive Branch inches past Warriors in OT

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

NEW ALBANY- Two NCAA Division 1 basketball prospects duked it out Saturday afternoon at the annual Hotbed Classic, with Charleston Southern signee Ty Jones of Pontotoc and Memphis commit D.J. Jeffries of Olive Branch combining for 58 points. Jones put up 35 and Jeffries 23, but the Conquistador standout scored all 8 Olive Branch points in overtime, as Olive Branch narrowly slipped past the Warriors 60-54 in the extra period.

The teams begin the exciting contest with six lead changes in the first quarter, which ended tied at 15 when Jones knocked down a three at the 21.8 second mark. Jones got to the foul line to open the 2nd and knocked down one of two to put the Warriors up 16-15, and the seesaw battle began again in earnest. Olive Branch led 32-28 at the break.

Pontotoc began 3rd quarter by scoring four of the first five baskets to take the lead. Olive Branch went on to finish the quarter on a 8-2 run to hold a 45-40 lead heading into the final period. The Warriors stayed within 5 in the 4th, rallying to tie it up on a three from Jerrick Ray with 53.1 seconds to play.

PHS had the final possession of regulation, but they couldn’t get the winning basket to fall. John Fleming also finished with 10 points for the Warriors. Earlier in the week the Warriors defeated Amory 55-44 on Tuesday. Jones finished with 25 points, while Ray posted a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Miller also had 13 points, six assists and four steals.

On Friday the PHS boys fell to Shannon 75-52. Jones again led with 29, and Fleming scored 10. The Lady Warriors Pontotoc’s girls won both of their contests last week by large margins, defeating Amory 72-48 and Shannon 67-48. The Lady Warriors are now 19-5 overall and 8-0 in Division 1-4A with four regular season games remaining.