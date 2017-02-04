Lady Cougars fall to Sacred Heart in state championship
By Regina Butler | 2:54 pm | February 4, 2017 | News
CLINTON- The South Pontotoc girls dropped a fifth straight 1A-3A state title game on Saturday, falling 7-0 to Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart scored twice in the opening four minutes and never looked back, led by Mary Margaret Parker with 3 goals. You can read more about this game, as well as Tuesday’s North Half final win over Mooreville, in the February 8th edition of the Pontotoc Progress. Congrats to South Pontotoc for another great season.
