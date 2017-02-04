Santa and reindeer ornament in
By Regina Butler | 11:49 am | February 4, 2017 | News
The Pontotoc County Christmas ornaments honoring the legacy of George Simon with his Santa and reindeer sold out on the first day back in December.
We re-ordered them and now have the ornaments available at the Chamber.
The ornaments are $15 each. Make sure to come get your own one of a kind memory of the famous reindeer and santa that run down Mr. George Simon’s lawn every Christmas. Drop by the chamber and get your collectible before they sell out again..
