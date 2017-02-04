 

Santa and reindeer ornament in

By | 11:49 am | February 4, 2017 | News

The Pontotoc County Christmas ornaments honoring the legacy of George Simon with his Santa and reindeer sold out on the first day back in December.
We re-ordered them and now have the ornaments available at the Chamber.
The ornaments are $15 each. Make sure to come get your own one of a kind memory of the famous reindeer and santa that run down Mr. George Simon’s lawn every Christmas. Drop by the chamber and get your collectible before they sell out again..mr simons FIXEDreindeer_0047

About Regina Butler

View all posts by Regina Butler