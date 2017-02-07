search teams looking for missing man
By Regina Butler | 1:54 pm | February 7, 2017 | News
Pontotoc County authorities and search teams are combing the woods in East Pontotoc County just after the Bankhead grocery searching for 77 year old William Albert Carter who is described as a black male, 6 feet one inch and walks with a slight hunched over posture.
Carter was last seen yesterday morning at 6 a.m. His daughter reported him missing this morning at 6 a.m. when she realized he didn’t sleep in his bed last night. Authorities began their search at 7 this morning.
If you have seen him you are asked to call the Pontotoc county Sheriff’s department at 489-3915.
