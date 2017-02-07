UPDATE: missing man found

After seven hours of searching rescue teams were able to locate 77 year old William Albert Carter in the woods approximately a quarter to a half a mile behind his house. It is surmised that he just got turned around in the woods and was unable to find his way back home. Carter had been missing since Monday morning.

Pontotoc County fire coordinator Adam Patton along with Emergency Management Director Ricky Jaggers were helping to coordinate the rescue efforts.

“We had some 60 people out here today helping,” Patton noted. Jaggers said the search began at 7 a.m.

Patton said that departments from Pontotoc City Police Department, Lafayette County, Oxford City, Longview, Sherman, Ecru, Algoma, Union County, Prentiss County, Miss. Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Pontotoc Sheriffs Department and Sherman Police were on hand to help with the efforts.

“We appreciate everyone of them that came out and helped,” he said.

Carter was transported by ambulance to the Pontotoc Hospital to be checked out.