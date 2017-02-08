Warriors top Indians on last second shot, blow past Tish County

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

Ty Jones drove the lane and pulled up for a highly contested jumper, finding the bottom of the net with just over 1 second to play in the second overtime period to lift the Pontotoc Warriors to a thrilling 57-55 home win over the Itawamba AHS Indians last Tuesday night.

The Warriors (14-12) found a way to rally and win a game in which they trailed significantly in the final minute of regulation. The game went to overtime tied at 55 and remained scoreless through both extra periods until Jones jumper near the buzzer.

“We didn’t play real well, but we found a way to win it at the end,” said Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver. “We jumped out to an early lead and felt comfortable with the way things were going, and then we stalled offensively for the next three quarters. “I think we were down 7 with 31 seconds left, and we found a way to tie it up. In the first overtime we held it for the last shot and missed, and the second we held it for the final shot and Ty was able to make it. Actually at the end of the first overtime he drove and found Isaiah (Miller) for a wide open three that just rimmed out, so he made two really good plays there at the end.”

Jones finished 27 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, while Miller added 15.

On Friday night the Warriors traveled to Tishomingo County, where they came away with a 62-45 win. John Fleming had a big game with 21 points , while Jones put up 16 points with four assists.

“We never play well when we travel there (to Tishomingo County),” Vandiver said. “I felt like from start to finish we did what we wanted to do and got some key production from John Fleming, which we needed. We were a little more balanced scoring-wise. I thought we played quite well.”

PHS will enter the Division 1-4A Tournament, held at Itawamba Community College February 14-17, as the number three seed. They will face sixth seeded Amory in an opening game on Tuesday, February 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Warriors

The Pontotoc girls were dealt their first Division 1-4A loss of the season last Tuesday night, falling 51-47 to Itawamba AHS. They bounced back to win big on Friday night in their final division game of the regular season. The Lady Warriors defeated Tishomingo County 62-38 to finish 9-1 in Division 1-4A play.

The Lady Warriors (20-6) have earned the top seed in the Division 1-4A Tournament at ICC next week (February 14-17).