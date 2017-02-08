Lady Cougars 1A-3A runner ups for 5th straight year

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

CLINTON- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars got off to slow start Saturday afternoon and never recovered, falling 7-0 to Sacred Heart in the 1A-2A-3A girls soccer state title game at Clinton High School.

“We haven’t been beat this bad -ly in a long time. If you would have bet me a million dollars they wouldn’t beat us 7-0 today I might have doubled it,” said South coach Horace Kitchens. “We just had a lot of bad luck. Nothing went our way, and we lost our composure and quit playing soccer.”

Sacred Heart got on the scoreboard with a goal from senior Mary Margaret Parker in the 3rd minute, and Parker followed it up with another goal barely over a minute later.

“We just completely lost our composure (after that). I wish soccer was a game where you could call a timeout and talk to them”.

The Lady Cougars (17-2) seemed to settle in for the remainder of the first half, but they couldn’t take advantage of the few scoring chances that presented themselves. Sacred Heart’s Jessica Hyde scored off of an assist from Parker to make it 3-0 in the 37th minute. After halftime the Lady Crusaders (14-4-2) put the game away for good. They found the back of the net 37 seconds into the second half on a kick from Gracie Falla, with two more goals in the next 3 minutes from Olivia Ware and Parker, her third of the game.

“We just kept making mental mistakes, and we couldn’t get a break. Sometimes you have to get a break. I really think if we had come out here and scored early they would have had their hands full with us. But we got on our heels.”

Lauren Jones added the final goal for Sacred Heart in the 48th minute.

“We didn’t get in a lot of our tough games this year because of weather, and I knew that was going to hurt us,” Kitchens said. “We had a great year, and I am very proud of all of these kids and what they have accomplished.”

Despite not having captured the 1A-3A state crown, the Lady Cougars have now won five straight North Half titles and have been the highest finishing public school 1A-3A girls program each of those years.

“We’ve had some wonderful years, “ said Kitchens. “We’ve been fortunate to have great kids and good players here at South Pontotoc. “I couldn’t be more proud of all of them in how they have worked to keep it up.”

The Lady Cougars defeated Mooreville in a penalty kick shootout last Tuesday night to advance to their fifth straight state title game.