Vikings rout Tigers, Lady Vikings finish unbeaten in Division 4-3A

HATLEY – The North Pontotoc Vikings’ pressure defense harried the Hatley Tigers most of night Friday and led to a 64-46 Division 4-3A win. 40 fouls were also called on the night in a tightly officiated contest, 27 of them coming in the first half. The Vikings shot 75% from the free throw line on the evening.

“I thought we played well overall,” said Vikings coach Chris Parman. “We shot well, played good defense and gave great effort all night.”

North won the tip and started fast, getting two quick scores from Zay Cullens and a 3-pointer from Clark Mills to take an early 7-0 lead. North drew three charges early on to set the tone defensively, but Hatley would rally to within 14-13 at the end of the 1st quarter.The 2nd quarter saw a lot of back and forth action as both teams traded baskets and free throws. With just over four minutes remaining in the half the game was tied 22-22. North started pressing, and it paid off as they were able to score 10 points off turnovers take it to 32-25. North added another layup off of a bad Tiger pass, and Mills hit a second three to help get the Vikings to a 39-25 lead at the half.

“We were able to create turnovers off the press, and it has really been effective for us lately,” said Parman.

The Vikings kept momentum, and got points from nine different players to put the contest out of reach in the second half and grab their 3rd division win of the season. Cullens and Mills both scored 14 points. Jake Reeder and CJ Thornton both chipped in with 8, and Mabry added 6 to help the Vikings to a much needed road win.

North Pontotoc (G) 33

Hatley 19

The North Pontotoc girls used great defense and a solid team effort offensively to beat the Hatley Lady Tigers 33-19 on the road Friday night. The victory moved the Lady Vikings to 5-0 in Division 4-3A and wrapped up the number one seed in the division tournament.

“It was a slow game, and we didn’t really want to play that way,” said North coach Matt Waldrop. “We were able to get a lead, and they seemed content with not pressuring us so we just kept doing what we were doing and it got us a win.”

The first quarter started slowly for both teams. Three offensive foul calls stymied the Lady Vikings early, and with both teams playing good defense neither could get anything going. Madison McWhirter hit a layup to get North on the board, and she hit two free throws as well to help North to a 4-2 lead. Maggie Garrett chipped in a layup to tie the game at 6-6 at the end of the 1st quarter.

The 2nd saw North take an 8-6 lead on a Katie Henry layup. The Lady Vikings got two quick threes from Ava Merritt, and they remained in control to lead to 17-11 at the half.

North continued playing good defense, getting a couple of steals and scores from Quay Woods and two blocks from Katie Henry. Garrett chipped in 6 points to put the Lady Vikings in front 23-16 lead at the end of the 3rd. North continued cruising offensively in the 4th, with Quay Woods scoring all seven of her points to put the game out of reach. Garrett finished with 11 points to lead team’s scoring.

The Lady Vikings finished the regular season undefeated in division play for the second consecutive year, but their bigger season goals are still in front of them.

“We may be the same seed (#1) as last year but we have some unfinished business ahead of us,” Waldrop said.