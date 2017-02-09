Pontotoc boys win regional bowling championship, girls come in 3rd
By Ryan Moody | 8:08 am | February 9, 2017 | Sports
TUPELO- The Pontotoc boys bowling team captured the Class I Central title Monday at Rebel Lanes in Tupelo, beating out runner up New Albany by over 300 pins.
The Warriors placed four bowlers- Logan Chunn, Abel Potter, Dillan Gibson and Peyton Johnson- on the All-Tournament team. Chunn led the team with 716 score. Potter bowled 706, Gibson 695 and Johnson 683.
The Lady Warriors finished 3rd behind Itawamba AHS and Cleveland.
Tierra Zinn led the team with a 565 score and made the All-Tournament team. Bre Porter also made the squad with a 460
