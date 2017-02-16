Information sought in T-Mart theft

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor is seeking the public’s help in helping to identify a suspect wanted in connection with allegedly stealing several items from the Texaco T-Mart convenience store on West Oxford Street on the morning of February 8 (a Wednesday).

Tutor released a store surveliance camera photo of a black male wearing prescription glasses, a red cap, tie-dyed shirt and khaki pants who is suspected of stealing several cartons of cigarettes and a wallet from the private office of the T-Mart store.

“Around 11:40 a.m. this suspect entered the store’s closed office and stole some cigarettes and a wallet belonging to one of the employees,” Chief Tutor said.

“The suspect walked out and left the scene on foot. A short while later an employee discovered the cigarettes and wallet missing from the office and called it in.”

Chief Tutor said anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-773-TIPS (8477) or the police department at 662-489-7804.

