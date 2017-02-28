Pontotoc edges South, Lady Cougars defeat Choctaw County

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Editor

SPRINGVILLE- The opening weekend of the softball regular season featured a rivalry matchup between South Pontotoc and Pontotoc at the Lady Cougars’ Classic tournament.

The Lady Warriors came away with a hard-fought 3-2 win in defensive battle.

Both pitchers, South’s Mackenzie Denton and PHS’s Mary Kate Butler, went the entire game and were effective.

In the top of the 2nd inning Averi Berry led off with a double down the right field line for the Lady Warriors. Berry stole 3rd base before Sky Vaughn brought her home on a ground out.

Berry again provided the spark in the top of the 4th, legging out an infield single with two outs. Vaughn then stepped up to the plate and drilled a triple into the left centerfield gap to make it 2-0. A third run scored on an error to give Pontotoc a 3-0 edge.

The Lady Cougars got on the board in the bottom of the 4th. Kinzi Ellis reached on a force out and second base, advancing on a well placed bunt single by Layne Tedder. A misplayed sharp ground ball off the bat of Lexie Ward allowed Ellis to score, followed by an RBI groundout by Allie Gaspard to make it 3-2.

South had a chance to tie the game when Allyson Harrison hit a single in the next at bat, but a good throw from Pontotoc centerfielder Jessica Lewellen gunned Ward out at the plate.

Pontotoc got another runner in scoring position in the 5th before Denton got a strikeout to keep the score 3-2. The Lady Cougars got runners into scoring position in both the 5th and 6th innings, but they were unable to tie the game before going in order in the bottom of the 7th.

Pontotoc later fell to Choctaw County 12-7. They went on the road and picked up a 5-3 win over Saltillo on Monday.

South Pontotoc 5

Choctaw County 3

In the final game of the day the tournament host Lady Coguars defeated the Lady Chargers to even their record at 1-1.

“Against Pontotoc I thought we pitched well and played good defense, but we just were never able to get that timely hit,” South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson said. “We left runners in scoring position in several innings, but in this game we were able to get the key hits to run scores. We also pitched it well again and played good defense.

“Overall I felt we played pretty good in both games for the first day of the season.