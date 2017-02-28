South hoops teams fall to Independence in 3A first round

By Jonathan Wise

South Pontotoc fell behind Independence 16-3 in the 1st quarter and could never quit dig themselves out of the hole in a season-ending 68-57 loss to the Wildcats in the first round of the 3A state playoffs last Tuesday night.

Independence scored the first nine points of the contest before Eddie Ivy banked a runner off the glass to get the Cougars on the board. The Wildcats then scored seven of the next eight points to end of the quarter, including four off of turnovers.

South finally gained their footing early in the 2nd. Baskets from Maleik Below, Aspen Trice, and Brett Riley cut the deficit to 16-11. Independence responded with three straight baskets from Tae McClatchey (2) and Markerion Williams to push the lead back to 11.

Trailing 26-16 at the start of the 3rd, South hung tough the entire second half, but they couldn’t string enough baskets and defensive stops together to get on top. A scoring spurt including two baskets from Ivy and one from both Riley and Brandon Higgason got the Cougars to within five points just under three minutes to the go in the 3rd, but Independence again had an answer with a 9-2 run that ran the lead back to 12 at 1:09 mark.

In the 4th the Cougars’ Carson Newell followed up a putback from Trice with a 3-pointer to make it a 55-48 game with 4:09 to play, but Independence reeled off a final run that put the game away. McClatchey drove to the hoop for a pair of layups, and Cedarious Malone also scored on a finger roll. South could only get within nine the rest of the way.

“It just seemed like nothing went right tonight,” said South coach Shane Murphree. “In the early going we did a poor job of handling their pressure and turned it over way too many times. We couldn’t get a shot to fall pretty much all night. Every time we cut the lead and got within striking distance we would have a mental mistake or a breakdown on defense. The biggest disappointment all night was our defense; we didn’t protect the middle of the floor and kept letting the ball get to the rim.”

“Right now we are disappointed, but we are excited about what we have coming back,” Murphree said. “I appreciate our seniors and all they did for us this year.”

INDEPENDENCE- A shorthanded South Pontotoc Lady Cougars team battled hard, but Independence had too much talent and athleticism in a 54-29 Lady Wildcat win in the opening of the 3A playoffs last Tuesday Attrition caused South’s roster to dwindle from 14 to 10 ove the course of the season, and two starters being sick meant the Lady Cougars traveled to take on the ultra talented 27-4 Lady Wildcats with a total of 8 players.

“You need to have all your guns firing when you come play a team like Independence,” said coach Shane Hayles. “We came in here with 8 and missing two starters, and so we had the odds stacked against us.”

Independence led 18-10 and the end of the quarter. Mary Kate Harmon and Aniyah Reed hit threes, with Eden Bowen added a pair of baskets. Points would be hard to come by over the next two quarters, as the Lady Wildcats outscored them 26-8. Mary Kate Harmon led the Lady Cougars with 10 points, while Reed added 8.

“I thought we came in with a good game plan,” Hayles said. “They really hurt us with six or eight transition buckets in the first half that I would have liked to have back and made them work harder for those points. We started out pretty well, but then we just stalled offensively. The kids played hard. They (Independence) are good team, and coach Martin does a really good job. They are patient, move the ball around, and know what they are running. Defensively they are very tough as well.”

The Lady Cougars graduate one senior in Eden Bowen.

Eden is going to be greatly missed,” Hayles said. “She has been just about a 4-year starter. It will be hard to replace her and fill that role next year, but we have a lot of kids coming back. It was a learning experience this year for a lot of them; they had to grow up quick.”