Strong 4th quarter allows Ripley to advance

By Jonathan Wise, Pontotoc Progress and Blake Morgan, Daily Journal

PONTOTOC – Points came at a premium Friday night when the Pontotoc Lady Warriors took on Ripley in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.

Pontotoc’s Jatyjia Jones was limited to four points by the Ripley defense, and the Lady Tigers held the Lady Warriors scoreless for over six minutes in the final quarter to win 41-37. Ripley (17-11) used a defender in front of Jones and one behind to keep the ball out of her hands as much as possible.

“We just couldn’t get Jones going,” Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell said. “We knew they would do something like that, and our plan was to get perimeter shots and get rebounds, but we didn’t get rebounds.”

The strategy did give Pontotoc (24-8) open shots outside of the 3-point line, and the Lady Warriors took advantage in the first half.

Ripley led 7-2 in the opening minutes before a three from the Lady Warriors’ Shea Buggs keyed an 8-0 run to end the 1st quarter. Buggs found an open Mackenzie Lane for a jump shot before drilling another three to put Pontotoc up 10-7 heading into the 2nd. Two baskets in the paint by Ripley’s Montara Crum to start the second quarter put Ripley back on top, but the Lady Warriors tied at game 12 with another jumper from Lane at the 4:03. Mary Kate Butler knocked down a pair of threes in the final two minutes of the half as the Lady Warriors went into the locker room with a 18-16 lead.

Pontotoc opened the 3rd quarter strong with Jamira Davis hitting another three. A free throw and jumper from Lane helped give the Lady Warriors a 24-17 lead before a 7-0 run by Ripley’s Sierra Jackson tied the contest and gave the Lady Tigers momentum that would last the rest of the game. Davis drove for a layup and Lane scored inside before Essence Black drilled a three for cut it 28-27. Jatyjia Jones scored her first basket of the game with 1:09 left in the 3rd, but Ripley’s Dayzsha Rogan hit a layup at the buzzer put the Lady Tigers up 31-30 at the start of the 4th.

Jones drove for a score to reclaim the lead for PHS start the final period, but the Lady Warriors would not put up another point until under 30 seconds to play. In the meantime Ripley got points from Crum, Rogan and Black to build a 7-point lead. Davis knocked down another three to get the Lady Warriors to within 39-35 with 22.8 seconds to play, but three free throws from Rogan helped seal the win and a trip to Jackson for the Lady Tigers.

“We still had about a 7-point lead (in the 3rd), but we just had a complete letdown defensively,” Russell said. “We let them get momentum, and we didn’t answer the bell.”

“It was going to be a tough game all the way,” Ripley head coach Steve Willey said. “You go on the road and you just keep chopping wood and keep battling to keep it close. At the end, we made some shots.”

Mackenzie Lane scored 13 to lead Pontotoc in her game as a Lady Warrior. The other seniors were Buggs, Jamira Davis and Jessica Lewellen.

“I thought Buggs really stepped up tonight and did a good job (defensively) on Rogan,” Russell said. “Mackenzie played her heart out. She’s a great kid to coach, and works hard every day. I thought Jamira had a good game. Those three have been big to us, and Jessica Lewellen also as part that class even she has been sick some this year and missed some time. They’ve won a lot of ball games for us and will be greatly missed.”