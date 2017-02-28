Vikings fall to Ripley in extra innings, pound Water Valley to open season

By Jonathan Wise and Will Ruff

NEW ALBANY – The Vikings baseball team dropped their season opener 8-5 to the Ripley Tigers in the Bulldog Classic in New Albany on Friday night.

“We didn’t start the game playing well, but to our credit we fought, competed, scrapped and gave ourselves a chance to win it,” said Vikings head coach Chad Anthony. “We just couldn’t finish it out.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the 1st inning, Tanner Turk led off in the bottom of the inning with a double. Clark Mills drove him home to cut the lead to 2-1. Ripley added 2 more runs in the top of the second for 4-1 advantage after hitting three straight doubles. JD Hicks relieved Jake Reeder on the mound for North in the next inning and pitched a clean 3rd and 4th to keep the Vikings in it.

The Vikings then put themselves back in the game in the bottom of the 4th inning. Payton Moore led off with a double, followed by Brandon Thomas being hit by a pitch and and Hicks drawing a one-out walk. One batter later Sheffield Anthony, with two outs and the bases loaded, smacked a 2-run double to get the Vikings to within 4-3.

After another clean inning of work by Hicks in the top of the 5th, Ripley allowed two walks and hit a batter to load the bases. That is when Moore drove in the tying run with a single, and Thomas followed it up with a sacrifice fly that scored Mills to give the Vikings a 5-4 lead. Ripley tied the game in the 6th, and the game headed to extra innings after neither team scored in the 7th.

With Hicks still pitching in the top of the 9th, a Viking error allowed a runner get to third base with no outs. On the next at bat the Tigers plated the run, and they added two more runs in the inning to go up 8-5. That proved to be enough, with Vikings not able to answer as they had earlier in the game. Clark Mills finished 2-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, Peyton Moore went 3-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Sheffield Anthony added a 2 RBI. Hicks worked 6.1 innings in relief and 6 strikeouts.

“Really proud of JD Hicks, who came in and gave us quality innings tonight,” said Vikings head coach Chad Anthony. “Losing is never acceptable, but at the same time it is the first game and we competed our tails off. If we keep fighting like that in every game we are going to be ok.”

On Saturday the Vikings hosted Water Valley, and their bats dominated the game to the tune of a 17-1 rout. North put up 12 combined runs in the first two innings before adding a 5-spot in the 4th to end the contest after five innings.

“We were proud of our guys for bouncing back from a really emotional game on Friday, one where we thought we left one out there, and coming out ready to play,” said coach Anthony. “They really swung the bats well and played with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Sheffield Anthony went 2-4 with 4 RBI, Ethan Dyer went 2-4 with 2 RBI, and J.D. Hicks, Clark Mills and Preston Davis also drove in a pair of runs. Payton Moore also finished 2-4, and Braxton Sudduth drove in another run.

“Throughout the order we had a bunch of different guys making things happen,” Anthony said.

Left hander Preston Davis started the game and tossed 4 innings, allowing 2 hits. Brandon Thomas finished out the game.

“Preston threw strikes, and I was proud of how he pitched in his first outing of the year. He did a good job for us.”