Warriors’ season ends at Raymond

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Editor

The Pontotoc boys traveled down to Raymond last Tuesday to take on a Raymond team with only 5 losses on the season. PHS gave the Rangers a tough battle before the home team pulled away late for a 80-51 win.

The Warriors season ends with an overall record of 17-15.

“Based on our scouting report and what we saw on film we didn’t think that they were a good outside shooting team, so to start the game we made a point to keep them out of the lane and allow them to maybe ger a few outside shots rather than drive it,” said Pontotoc coach Chris Vandiver. “Then they hit four threes in the first quarter, so it kind of backfired a little on us. We missed some early shots and allowed them to get a lead.”

The Warriors trailed most of the game, but they cut the lead to 8 on a number of occasions in the second half. Pontotoc had a chance to get within that margin again in the final five minutes from the free line, but missed shots from the charity stripe and a 3-point play on the other end pushed the lead back to 13 and the Rangers extended the lead from there.

“We were in major foul trouble, didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, and we were still in the game with a few minutes to go until it got away from us,” Vandiver said. “The game was a lot closer than the final score indicates, but they are moving and we are not.”

The contest was the final one for a senior class that has produced a good deal of success on the hardcourt. It includes Ty Jones, Isaiah Miller, Jerrick Ray, Blake Gregory and Dominic White.

“We have won 85 games in their four years, which is a pretty good stretch of basketball,” Vandiver said. “There is a division championship in there and three playoff wins. There are a lot of things to be proud of.”