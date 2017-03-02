UPDATE: Names released of two killed in two separate accidents today

By David Helms

david.helms@journalinc.com



The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating two separate fatalities that occurred this morning (March 2) in Pontotoc County, said M/Sgt. Ray Hall, Public Affairs Officer, Troop F.

The first wreck occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m..

Troopers responded to the accident at the intersection of US 278 and MS 345 (Cherry Creek Road).

“Upon arriving it appeared Judy G. Conaway, 66, of Ecru, was attempting to cross US 278, in a 2009 Ford GLM, when she apparently pulled into the path of a west bound, 1995 Honda CR Motorcycle, driven by Donald S Moody, 29, of Ecru,” Hall reported.

Conaway was uninjured in the crash.

However Moody received fatal injuries from the crash and died on the crash scene, Hall said.

At approximately the same time, 6:40 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol was also dispatched to a fatal one-vehicle rollover on MS 15 south of Pontotoc, near the Jackson Road intersection at Algoma.

“Upon arriving, it appeared Teresa Gonzalez, 35, of Houston, was traveling north on MS 15 and tried to avoid other traffic that was stopped in the roadway when she lost control of her 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe,” Hall reported. “Her vehicle left the roadway and overturned.”

“Gonzalez was ejected from her vehicle and died on the crash scene,” he reported.

Hall added that while Troopers were investigating Gonzalez’s crash, there were two other minor traffic accidents, near the crash scene, due to traffic congestion. No injuries were reported in those crashes.

Gonzalez is the third unbuckled fatality of the seven fatal crashes that have been reported in Troop F during 2017, Hall noted.

Last year Troop F investigated 35 fatal crashes involving 15 (40%) unbuckled fatalities, he said.

EARLIER STORY

Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin confirmed this morning that two persons were killed in separate traffic accidents in Pontotoc County.

Chief Martin said the driver of a motorcycle was killed around 6:35 a.m. this morning (March 2) in a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 278 four lane and Highway 345 (Cherry Creek Road).

Martin said the Pontotoc Rescue Squad also responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 15 south of Pontotoc around 6:30 a.m.

Martin said a woman who was driving an SUV was killed when she was ejected from her vehicle.

Martin said at least four vehicles, and possibly five, were involved in the crash which occurred near the intersection of Jackson Road and Highway 15 south.

Martin said no one else was seriously injured in that accident.

Both accidents are being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, he said.