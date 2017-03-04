One dies another seriously injured in Hud Street fire

One man died and another man is seriously injured after a fire Saturday, March 4, 1:08 p.m. at 180 East Hud Street Apt 2A in Pontotoc according to Pontotoc City Fire Chief Lance Martin. The identity of the deceased is not being released pending positive identification and notification of kin. The person who was seriously injured was identified as Thomas Foreman who was airlifted to the Med in Memphis in serious condition. Foreman is a resident of that apartment. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshall who is on the scene. Martin said it appeared the fire started in the living room area. Hud Street is located off of Industrial Drive near downtown Pontotoc. Updates as information comes available.