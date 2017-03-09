Butler leads Cougars past Trojans on the road

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

South Pontotoc pitcher Dayton Butler flustered the Bruce hitters all night on Friday, as the Cougars defeated the Trojans 2-1 on the road behind a strong performance from the senior right hander.

Butler’s final stat line tallied an impressive 1 hit allowed in 6 innings of work and 12 strikeouts. Solid contact was almost nonexistent for the Trojans, scoring their run on their lone hit of the contest- a bloop single.

“He commanded the zone very well and was dominant tonight, which he has been in every one of his outings so far this year,” said South head coach Bryan Buckner.

“We’ve got to continue to have that out of him down the road.

“I thought our defense played effectively behind him for the most part, and I am proud of them for finding a way to get enough offense to win it.”

The Cougars got on the board first in the top of the 4th. Jonathan Weeks led off with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third when the catcher’s overthrow was misplayed by the centerfielder. First baseman Nick Montgomery plated Weeks with a single to right. South added a run in the 6th when a two-out Trojan error on a ground ball of the bat of Clint Priest allowed Matt Ford to score.

A walk eventually came home in the bottom of the frame for Bruce on a softly hit bloop RBI single by Kirby Ross to cut the lead to 2-1. The Trojans had runners on first and third before Butler fanned Bruce’s Walt Maddox to end the inning. Weeks entered on the mound in the bottom of the 7th and worked a perfect inning to pick up the save, including two strikeouts.

Montgomery had two hits for South. On Saturday the Cougars defeated Calhoun City 9-6 to move to 3-2 on the year. Last Monday they had fallen to East Webster 6-5 before the back to back wins to end the week