Go on story walk, get a free book!

Did you ever wonder about the true story of the three little pigs?

Well if you have an inquiring mind Pontotoc is the place to be to find out.

The downtown shopping district features a page from this children’s book.

To read the story in order, you must begin at the library and get a Story Walk card to fill out.

Story Walk is an interactive, educational activity that places pages from a children’s book along a path. Story Walk gives parents and other caregivers an opportunity to build children’s interest in reading and to encourage physical activity.

Once you get your card, go throughout the downtown area, “scavenger hunt” style in search of the next pages to the funny story The True Story of the Three Little Pigs.

When families complete their Story Walk, they may exchange their card at the public library for their very own copy of the story to take home and enjoy, and the books are a treat from the Woodmen of the World.

This event is sponsored by the Pontotoc County Excel by 5 coalition, a group of community members who are dedicated to investing in early literacy development in our community. The coalition has partnered with area businesses in order to bring this delightful event to our community.

The Story Walk displays will be removed on March 25. It will be available during Customer Appreciation day which is a good day to get out and enjoy finding all the pages and reading the book.

We hope families will take advantage of this self-paced, interactive activity, enjoy a funny story together, and get some fresh air walking around our beautiful downtown area.