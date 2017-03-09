Lady Warriors split with Smithville, Nettleton

By Will Ruff, Sports Writer and Melissa Meador, Monroe Journal

PONTOTOC – The Pontotoc Lady Warriors (4-2) softball team was down by as many as six runs during Friday night’s contest, but a 7th inning rally got them to within two runs of the lead before Smithville closed it for a 10-8 win.

“We were a hit away,” said Pontotoc coach Austin McNair. “We are a group of fighters and they showed that tonight.”

Smithville took an early 1-0 lead on a home run in the 1st inning. After two innings of great pitching by both teams the Lady Warriors got their bats going in the bottom of the 4th when Bailey Mooreman drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Two batters later Sky Vaughn gave Pontotoc the lead on an RBI single. Pontotoc would go on to load the bases, but they could not push anyone else across.

Smithville would answer in the top of the 5th, taking a 5-2 lead on a 2-run home run. Averi Berry would get the Lady Warriors within two runs on an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th. It would be all Smithville until the bottom of the 7th as the 3-time state champion Lady Seminoles would continue their offensive assault and push their lead to 10-5.

The Lady Warriors put together a valiant comeback attempt that began with by a double off the wall by Randa Payne. Makarthy Lane then hit a single to put two on with two outs. Emily Walker next stepped to the plate and drilled a 3-run home run to get the Lady Warriors to within10-8. Jessica Lewellen then picked up her 4th hit of the game and stole second to bring the tying run to the plate before Smithville recorded the third out.

“We have to start early in the game offensively and not wait to get it going,” McNair said. “We could have laid down but we didn’t. We fought back and battled against a championship caliber team and were one swing away.’

Lewellen finished with 4 hits, a run and stolen base. Berry finished with 3 hits, including a triple, 2 runs, an RBI and stolen base, and Mackenzie Lane had a 2-run single on the night. Mary Kate Butler went 6 innings and had 4 strikeouts in the circle.

Pontotoc 3, Nettleton 2

NETTLETON- On Saturday the Lady Warriors responded with a tough win over Class 3A power Nettleton. Pontotoc pitcher KK Ivy stumped the Nettleton hitters, holding them hitless until the 5th inning in a 3-2 victory.

Pontotoc scored its lone run of the first six innings in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Makenzie Lane to score Jessica Lewellen, who opened the game with a walk. Both teams went down in order until the top of the 4th when the Lady Warriors threatened after hits by Lane and Mary Kate Butler and a walk to KK Ivy, but Nettleton pitcher Kylie Leach got a fielder’s choice to short to get out of the jam.

Ivy was throwing a no-hitter until the bottom of the 5th when the Lady Tigers finally got their bats going a little. Leach drew a walk leading off, and Briana Holland grabbed the first hit with a bunt single. Katie Grace Payne followed her with the big hit of the afternoon, a two-run double to put Nettleton up 2-1.

That lead held up until the top of the 7th when Pontotoc pushed back ahead. Tayler Russell reached on an error with one out, and Spears followed her with a base hit. Lewellen scored them both when she tripled to the wall in center for a 3-2 Lady Warriors’ lead.

Nettleton threatened in the bottom of the inning when they put two on with one out, but the Lady Warriors held on for the win after a strikeout and a pop up to second.