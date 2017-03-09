Pontotoc tennis defeats Mooreville, Saltillo, Itawamba

The Pontotoc Warriors continued a strong start to the season with a 3-0 week that included wins over Mooreville, Saltillo and Itawamba AHS.

Last Tuesday PHS defeated Mooreville 5-2. Wins were Blake Gregory in the boys singles spot with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Clint Robinson, Jaslyn Hopkins with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Haley Tate in girls singles, Holland Clowers and Blayze Haynes with hard-fought 7-6, 7-5 boys doubles win over Ryan Putt and Josh Rowland, Brianna Ball and Brooke Chism with a 6-4, 6-3 girls doubles win and Caleb Ginn and Sarah Metcalfe with a 6-0, 6-2 mixed doubles victory.

Against Saltillo on the road Thursday the Warriors also won 5-2 behind victories from Caleb Ginn in boys singles (6-0, 6-0), Blake Gregory and Broc Butler (6-1, 6-0), as well as Nick Bails and Holland Clowers (6-0, 6-0) in boys doubles, Brianna Ball and Mabry Chamblee (6-3, 7-6) in girls doubles, and Jonathan Main and Sarah Metcalfe (7-5, 6-0) in mixed doubles.

On Friday the Warriors blanked division foe Itawamba 7-0 with victories by Caleb Ginn and Jaslyn Hopkins in singles (both in two 6-0 sets), Blake Gregory and Jonathan Main (6-0, 6-1) in boys doubles, Blayze Haynes and Holland Clowers (6-3, 6-4) in boys doubles, Mabry Chamblee and Caroline McAuley (6-0, 6-0) in girls doubles, Brianna Ball and Brooke Chism (6-0, 6-1) in girls doubles and Nick Bails and Sarah Metcalfe (6-1,6-0) in mixed doubles