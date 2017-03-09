Sutton looking forward to new role

By Will Ruff

On February 14 it was approved at the Pontotoc County School District’s February school board meeting that Brian Sutton will step down as North Pontotoc football coach and take on another role in the community and school as North’s new high school principal starting in the 2017-18 school year.

Sutton has been the assistant principal at North for the past 12 years, serving dual roles for the Vikings as their head football coach for the past 7. It is a change the long time coach is welcoming.

“I have been at the school for 24 years of my life, as a student, a coach, a teacher, and a principal,” said Sutton.

“I have spent over half my life here, and it is home.

“I have a strong feeling about this school, the community here, and even though I am in a different role I am excited about the change and seeing what I can do to make it a great school and place to get an education.”

Eventually change comes to everyone professionally and personally, and leaving coaching is something that Sutton says will be a difficult thing to do. However, he knows it will also open up new opportunities and more importantly time to spend with his family.

“I’m going to miss the lights on Friday nights,” said Sutton.

“Watching the guys come out of the tunnel, waiting on them, you know it was a harder decision than I thought it would be.”

Coach Sutton spent the first 12 years of his career at Nettleton, where he became a successful coach leading Nettleton’s baseball program. He returned to Pontotoc County in 2005 as an assistant coach in baseball and football. Five years later the opportunity arose for him to take the head coaching job for the Vikings football team, and after much thought and prayer he took it.

“It’s always tough to come back and coach where you played and went to school at, but being gone 12 years and being an assistant for 5 made it an easy transition for my family and I,” said Sutton.

“It was just the right time.”

Success was something he had before at Nettleton, and after a few years of watching the program struggle as an assistant, he took decisive steps to produce the consistency that he saw was lacking.

“Having consistency helped our middle school feeder program, and it definitely correlated with our success,” said Sutton. “We came in, had a plan, and the players bought in and have done exactly what we have asked them to do.

“I give a lot of credit to the assistant coaches as well. You can’t be successful without a good group of coaches, and all the kids that have come through here too. It wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

The Vikings never had a losing season during his 7 years as head coach and won 9 or more games five times. North made the playoffs every year, and they advanced twice to both the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the state playoffs.

The Vikings won three division titles during his tenure, and North only lost one division game during a four year stretch beginning in 2013 and ending this past season. He also coached the Vikings to 7 consecutive wins against South Pontotoc and a 4-3 record against Pontotoc. Sutton overall record was 61-28.

It is safe to say that the next chapter in North Pontotoc football will begin with someone filling some awfully large shoes. Whoever that may be will inherit a program with the cupboards still stocked with players who have tasted succeed and have a good understanding of what it takes to win.

For most of them, success and growing as human beings on and off the field is something they all are familiar with, because that is the way they have been asked, told, taught and led to do for the past 7 years.

“The thing I’ll miss the most is the comradery with the guys at practice, in the field house and seeing them grow,” said Sutton.

“I’ll still get to see them grow in life just in a different way. It is an adventure that I am looking forward to.