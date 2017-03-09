Viking powerlifters take 3A North Half championship

By Jonathan Wise, Sports Writer

KOSSUTH- The North Pontotoc powerlifting team is the best 3A squad in North Mississippi. The Vikings left Kossuth High School as champions for the second time in roughly a month last Friday, captured the Class 3A North Half powerlifting championship.

All eight lifters that competed at the meet medaled in their respective weight classes/divisions and will advance to the state championships in Jackson on April 13.

Gage Chism finished 1st place in the 114-pound class, with teammate Cornelius Sutton coming in close behind in 2nd. Nick Jumper placed 2nd in the 132-pound class.

Grant McCord won the 148-pound class. Jacoby O’Neal placed 3rd in the 165-pound class. Will Weatherly won the 308-pound class, and Joseph Foreman and Josh Davis placed 2nd and 3rd respectively in the super heavyweight division.

“The kids have worked really hard and bought in in the weight room,” said head coach Matt Lindsey.

“We knew after we won the regionals that we had to really work hard and get a lot stronger, and the kids did. I was hoping to get maybe six out to state, and it says a lot about them that all eight performed well enough to move on. It will put us a good position to go down and compete for the state title.

“Looking at the numbers from the teams that we will be competing against from down South, it is going to be very close. I think if we continue to work hard and handle our business we should be able to compete with a couple of schools (Morton, Velma Jackson) that will be sending 10 lifters and hopefully come out on top.”

South Pontotoc’s Tyrese Fitzpatrick was the Cougars’ lone lifter to advance out of the regional competition, and the senior put on another excellent performance on Friday as well. Fitzpatrick finished 1st to take the 3A North Half individual title in the 198-pound classification with a 1,200 pound 3-lift total.